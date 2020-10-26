The 5th President of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar, took over the Presidency from the 4th President Mustafa Akıncı with a handing over ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on Friday, 23rd October 2020.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at the Presidential Palace, President Ersin Tatar said: “Turkish Cypriots are still the real victims of the status quo created by the UN Security Council resolution dated 4 March 1964 and numbered 186.

In the light of our experiences, we consider the cooperation of two states and equal sovereign rights of two communities as a must for the sustainable peace and stability both in Cyprus and in our region. I will inform United Nations Secretary General Mr.Guterres about our vision. I agree with the Turkish Government’s vision which is putting on the table a two state solution based on sovereign equality and determining if an agreement is possible or not at a quintet conference.”

President Tatar also stated that if Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades acts with goodwill and comes to the quintet conference there is no reason to end up with failure. The hydrocarbon issue is a sincerity example for the Greek Cypriots to show that they accept Turkish Cypriots in an equal status.

5th President Ersin Tatar is paying his first official visit to Turkey today (26.10.2020). Turkey-TRNC relations, the Cyprus issue and the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office