Ersin Tatar visits TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment

The President of the National Unity Party (UBP) and Prime Minister, Ersin Tatar, who was elected the 5th President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus by winning the second round of Presidential elections held on 18th October, made his first visit to the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Kutlu Evren, after receiving the Presidential certificate.

President Ersin Tatar emphasised during his visit to Minister Kutlu Evren that he will continue to serve as an active President. The visit was an indication of this.

Tatar stated that the TRNC will continue to work intensively in order to develop and bring it to a more prosperous point, and stated that intensive work will continue to develop tourism, which has an important place in the country’s economy. Kutlu Evren expressed his satisfaction with the visit of President Ersin Tatar and wished him success in his Presidency and wished good luck for the TRNC.

President Tatar and Minister Kutlu Evren had a private meeting for about one hour following the speeches.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment