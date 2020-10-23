5th President Ersin Tatar took over duty on 23rd October 2020

Ersin Tatar, who was elected as the 5th President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, took over the duty from 4th President Mustafa Akıncı on 23rd October 2020. Tatar took the oath at the TRNC Assembly at 15:00.

After taking his oath at the TRNC Assembly at 15:00, wreaths were placed at the Lefkoşa Ataturk Monument at 15:30, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Mausoleum at 16:00 and Rauf Raif Denktaş Mausoleum at 16:30. Following the wreath laying ceremonies, President Ersin Tatar attended the handing over ceremony at the Presidency at 17:00.

Within the framework of Coronavirus (Covid-19) measures, the wearing of a masks and social distance is obligatory at all ceremonies and activities.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office