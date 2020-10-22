Turkish Foreign Ministry reaction to S.Cyprus summit declaration

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the declaration published at the end of the Egypt-Greece-Greek Cypriot Administration summit held in the Greek Cypriot side, and published a statement.

The statement is as follows:

“We completely reject the joint declaration, issued following a trilateral summit between Egypt, Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration on the Cyprus issue which contains unfounded accusations and allegations against our country, as it is now customary from the previous meetings. The statements published by this tripartite cooperation, which are claimed to have the aim of “supporting peace, stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean” in fact targets our country every time, and reveals the real intentions of these countries. Real cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean can only be achieved with an approach that includes all riparian countries, including Turkish Cypriots. Unless the countries that create the problems in the region change their maximalist and hostile policies, there cannot be a solution to the problems. We will resolutely continue to protect both our rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.“

Source : TRNC Public Information Office