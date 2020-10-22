TRNC Assembly Speaker Uluçay expressed his condolences to Gafarova

Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay expressed his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan Republic National Assembly Sahibe Gafarova, during a telephone call, for those who became martyrs due to Armenian attacks.

According to the statement of the TRNC Assembly, Uluçay stated that Armenian attacks against many Azerbaijani civilians in different regions cannot be accepted. Uluçay expressed his wish for the ending of all attacks and illegal actions as soon as possible, and expressed his grief on behalf of the TRNC people.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office