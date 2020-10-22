President Ersin Tatar to take the oath on Friday 23rd October

National Unity Party (UBP) Leader and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar who has been elected as the new TRNC President will take the oath tomorrow at the TRNC Assembly.

According to the statement of the TRNC Assembly, the oath taking ceremony will start at 15:00 on Friday 23rd October. Due to COVID-19 measures the oath taking ceremony will be closed to the public and the press. It was also stated that photographs and video records regarding the ceremony will be broadcast as soon as possible to the public and press organisations by the TRNC Assembly Press Office and a live programme will be broadcast through the social media accounts of Bayrak Radio and Television (BRT) and the TRNC Assembly.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office