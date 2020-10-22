St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, October 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their October 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

Sad news that due to to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the tightening up of TRNC Government regulations it has been decided to cancel church services in St Andrew’s for the foreseeable future. For those that wish here is a link to an online Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus.

https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

News from the Church Wardens that The Hermitage has now once again been secured for the future use of St Andrew’s Church as a Chaplaincy residence.

In this latest magazine the are many interesting articles to keep you fascinated and entertained.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!