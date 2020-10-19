New President of the TRNC is Ersin Tatar

The second round of the presidential elections held yesterday (18/10/20) in the TRNC has been concluded. Ersin Tatar, who is the candidate of the UBP and is currently Prime Minister, won the election and became the 5th President of the TRNC.

According to the results of 738 ballots, the UBP candidate Ersin Tatar won the election with 51.69% and received 67,322 votes. Independent candidate and current President Mustafa Akıncı reached 48.31% with 62,910 votes.

From 199,029 eligible voters, 133,931 voters went to the ballot box. The participation rate was 67.29%. In the first round on 11th October 2020, voting turnout was 58.29%.

Tatar, has been Prime Minister since May 2019 and has now been elected to the Presidency, he was born in 1960 in Lefkoşa. He completed his high school education in the UK and graduated from Cambridge University in 1982.

Ersin Tatar, who held various positions in the UK and İstanbul, founded “Kanal T”, the first private television channel of the TRNC, in 1996. He entered politics with the National Unity Party in 2003.

Tatar was elected as a National Unity Party MP for Lefkoşa at the 19 April 2009 Early General Elections. He served as the Minister of Finance in the Governments of Eroğlu and Küçük. He was again elected MP for Lefkoşa from the National Unity Party in the Early General Elections on 28 July 2013 and 7 January 2018.

While serving as the Prime Minister in the UBP-HP Coalition Government, which was established in May 2019, he participated in the Presidential elections as the candidate of the UBP.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office