Tax Amnesty extended until 31st December 2020

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, it has announced that a reorganisation has been made for taxpayers who have debt to the Municipality under the reduced financial regulation law regarding the updating of fixed assets in 15/2020 and the collection of accumulated public receivables.

With the agreement on the disputed or finalised taxes, the legally enforced Decree on the collection of partially or fully unpaid public receivables despite the due date of payment has been extended, taking into account the social conditions we are going through in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the official application number 187 dated 30.09.2020 has been published in the newspaper and entered into force.

The application period to the law no 15/2020 on tax amnesty has been extended to, and including, 31.12.2020.

Accordingly, the applications of our citizens who want to benefit from the said law for “Drinking Water, Real Estate Tax and Workplace Taxes”, which are subject to the reduction of penalties for delay in the Law No. 15/2020, will be submitted by Girne Municipality Financial Affairs Department and Girne Municipality Water Affairs until 31 December 2020.

This is announced with respect to those concerned.