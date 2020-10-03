Author Feyzan Korur presented her books to Girne Mayor

Author Feyzan Korur visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and presented her books of poems and plays.

In her speech during the visit, Korur expressed her thanks to Mayor Güngördü for the appreciation and value Girne Municipality has always shown to art and the artist. Korur presented her 6 books entitled “Şiire Dökülsün Sözler”, “Yiğit Kızlar”, “Yüreğimin Yağmurları”, “Yaseminlere Su Vermeliyim”, “Hüzünlü Kıyılardan Şiirler”, and “Bütün Oyunları” to Mayor Güngördü.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that authors have a great contribution to society in culture and art, and have great responsibilities, and underlined that the most important of these is to produce their works. Güngördü expressed his support to writers and artists within the bounds of possibilities and thanked the author Feyzan Korur and wished her continued success.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality