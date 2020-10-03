Turkish national athlete Emre Seven to swim from Mersin to TRNC

Emre Seven, the first Turkish swimmer who crossed Cebelitarık Bosphorus, will swim from Mersin to the TRNC with the slogan “You are as far away as much as my overarm”.

During his press meeting, the Turkish national athlete stated that he is very happy to be fulfilling his dream. TRNC Mersin Consul Zalihe Mendeli stated that national athlete Seven’s crossing without a cage will be a first. Seven will swim the 80km. route according to the rules determined by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) without contacting any land or marine vessel and he is expected to finish it in 30-40 hours.

It was stated that the President of Channel Swimming Association (CSA) Michael Read will follow the activity as an observer.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office