Özersay speaks with Di Carlo

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay held a conversation with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo. During the conversation, Özersay stressed that it is time for the UN to leave the routine expressions and positions which cause the status quo on the Island and to take initiative for the solution of the Cyprus issue.

Özersay also conveyed his demand to encourage the crossing of the Greek Cypriots to North Cyprus and for dialogue between the two sides.

Özersay expressed that the UN has seen, after the referendum held in 2004 in Cyprus, that the Greek Cypriot side is not ready to share “Administration and Wealth” with the Turkish Cypriots therefore a federal solution is not possible and this situation still continues today. Özersay asked the UN to make a call for a 5-party conference of the sides to discuss the reasons of deadlock for 52 years and establish what could succeed.

Adding that within the framework of the current situation on the Island, the only way to reach a solution is “cooperation models” on various issues primarily on the natural

gas issue around the Island, Özersay said that by this way, an atmosphere of confidence and economic interdependence can be created between the two communities, and the European Union is a good sample in this regard.

Furthermore, Özersay informed Di Carlo about negative approaches of the Greek Cypriot side recently regarding armament, deploying foreign powers on the Island and steps which sabotage the TRNC economy.

Source ; TRNC Public Information Office