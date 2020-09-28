Turkish Cypriot people go to referendum on 11th October 2020

The Turkish Cypriot people will go to referendum for the fifth time in their political history on Sunday, 11th October 2020 when the presidential election will be held.

Three referenda have been held for the constitution or constitutional amendments, and one for the solution plan to the Cyprus problem named the Annan Plan of the then term UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. A new referendum will be held on 11th October 2020.

The TRNC voters will elect the TRNC President, from 11 candidates, who will serve for 5 years and they will also vote for the Constitutional amendment that envisages increasing the number of Supreme Court judges.

The Constitutional Amendment Law, which has been prepared in order to eliminate the density of the judiciary work and was approved by the majority of votes at the Assembly on July 6, recommends the Supreme Court to consist of 1 president and a minimum of 7, and maximum of 16 judges. At present the Supreme Court consists of 1 president and 7 judges.

For both the election of the President and the Constitutional amendments to take effect, the approval of more than half of the valid votes must be obtained on 11th October. If none of the candidates reach this rate, the Presidential election will be held for a second round and re-election will take place on Sunday, 18th October between the two candidates with the highest number of votes.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office