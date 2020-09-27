Mr and Mrs Competition at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe

Readers Mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….
Great night at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Wednesday 23rd September with 5 couples taking part in our first Mr & Mrs Competition, in aid of Tulips.
The rounds were :
Paddle round x 2, Orange round, Questions for him, Questions for her.
1st : Annette and Fossi
2nd : Pat and John Molloy
3rd : Linda and Chris
4th : Alex and Fiona
5th : Alan and Kath Gardner
Thank you to you all for joining us, great sports!! The winners received a one night stay at the Alkans Holiday Village plus an evening meal and breakfast!!
Thank you to Ali and his team at Diiva – fantastic food!
There will be something every Wednesday at Diiva, so come along!
Susie n Martin xxxxx
See photos below :
