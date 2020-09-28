Solidarity message from President Akıncı to Azerbaijan

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akıncı condemned the Armenian attack against the territory of Azerbaijan and conveyed solidarity to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people.

In his written statement President Akıncı expressed his grief for decades long unresolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan which has turned into border clashes and made a call on the international community for immediate cease-fire and to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office