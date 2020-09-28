Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemn Armenia

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they strongly condemn the Armenian attack on Azerbaijan with heavy weapons which caused civilian casualties, as it is a clear violation of international law and the cease-fire.

In a written statement the Ministry pointed out that with this incident it has been proved once more that Armenia, which has continued to attack in spite of the cease-fire, violates the target for peace. Also the Ministry wished Allah’s mercy upon Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives, conveyed condolences to their families and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office