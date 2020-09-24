TRNC BTM League 1, here we come for Yeni Erenköy

By Richard Beale ……

A very convincing victory for Yeni Erenköy, in a mainly one sided play off final that sees them join Demirhan and Sadrazam Kayalar in gaining promotion to the BTM League 1 next season.

Result : YENİ ERENKÖY TSK 5 GAZIVEREN SK 1

Wednesday September 23 : BTM League Play Off Final Match: Dörtyol Stadium.

They will be dancing in the streets of Yeni Erenköy to celebrate their team’s victory and promotion and finally the curtain can come down on Season 2019-20. At last the final matches in the TRNC have been played in this elongated Covid hit season. Again we must congratulate all players and teams who have competed in the BTM League 2, played mostly in scorching hot conditions.

It was left to the supporters to provide a “red hot atmosphere” in this match played at the Dortyol Stadium under slightly cooler conditions than of late. Hundreds of supporters from both sides came to watch this Play Off match, the Police tried their best to put into force “social distancing” but were swamped by the number of supporters who were draped all around the Stadium.

The match was also shown live on BRT Sport, the Yeni Erenköy supporters were the noisier of the two sets, Gaziveren fans making the long trip from the west side of Güzelyurt were dressed in their orange and black hooped shirts that resembled a bees nest!

Straight from the kick off Yeni Erenköy dominated the opening exchanges never allowing Gaziveren time to settle.

They had a goal erased out for offside in the 4th minute but they didn’t have to wait long before they scored the opening goal in the 8th minute. BARIŞ DAĞ receiving the ball on the left raced on unchallenged into the area before beating goalkeeper Rasim with a low angled drive 1-0.

Match Action Yeni Erenköy in the green shirts

Malik Gök was frightening the life out of the Gaziveren defence with his direct running, Yeni Erenköy continued to miss chances with poor finishing, their normally deadly finisher Ekrem was put through in the 17th minute with only the goalkeeper to beat but lobbed the ball over the bar.

The match was being played at a furious pace and in the 22nd minute there was an almighty scramble in the Gaziveren goal following a corner, the ball ricocheting around the penalty area, like a ping pong ball, with frantic defending from the Guzelyurt team.

Against the run of play Gaziveren equalised following a corner in the 27th minte with AZIZ TASHİLDAROĞULLARI (what a long surname) headed in after poor marking by Yeni Erenköy defence.1-1

This goal seemed to have knocked Yeni Erenköy out of their stride as Gaziveren came more and more into the match and they nearly took the lead just before the break when Beşir crossed to the far post from the right, where an unmarked Mehmet Sergey headed onto the outside of the right hand post. HALF TIME SCORE : 1-1

Gaziveren missed two reasonable chances just after the restart both falling to Beşir, which proved fatal as Yeni Erenköy regained the lead in the 52nd minute with a freakish goal.

MALİK GÖK took a poor corner on the left which was cleared, he retrieved the ball and I am sure it was intended to be a cross but the ball completely deceived a rooted Rasim. 2-1

Malik showed off his better skills in the 57th minute, just outside the box he wrong footed three defenders before sending a delıcate lob that hit the top of the Gaziveren crossbar.

Substitute TUGAY YAVUZ made it 3-1 in the 66th minute following a good run down the left by Ersan who crossed finding Tugay to smash home 3-1

Understandably Gaziveren were looking a beaten side, having played extra time and going through on penalties against Akıncılar on Sunday there were some very tired legs out there.

Yeni Erenköy were making full use of both wings with Ersan and Tugay constantly stretching Gaziveren defence.

Malik Gök was involved in the Yeni Erenköy 4th goal providing a cross on the left, Goalkeeper Rasim, defender Aziz and Yeni Erenköy ERSAN ÖZTÜRK all converged on the ball at the same time, but somehow Ersan managed to hook the ball in. 4-1

Striker EKREM CİVİSİLLİ at last managed to get onto the score sheet converted yet another good cross and run from Tugay. 5-1

Yeni Erenköy players enjoying their celebrations

Referee Serkan Durmaz who had another excellent match, blew the full time whistle, putting Gaziveren out of their misery, they fought well but Yeni Erenköy wanted it more.

Yeni Erenköy were deserved winners, they can now enjoy their success, times like these are rare in football, savour it..

Play Off matches can be so cruel, I know only too often in the teams I support, for the winners the spoils, for the losers a long trip back home, maybe, and just maybe, next season will bring better luck. FULL TIME SCORE: 5-1