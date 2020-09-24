Yeni Erenköy, with 10 men, shock Karadeniz

By Richard Beale ….

A red hot pulsating match which had everything including the kitchen sink saw favourites Karadeniz knocked out of the play offs by 10 men Yeni Erenköy .

Result : KARADENIZ 61 SB 1 YENI ERENKÖY TSK 2

Sunday September 20 : BTM League 2 Play Off : Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium.

I am not a good enough reporter to put into words on what was one of the best football matches I have seen since becoming involved in local football. This might be the TRNC lowest League but credit to all the players in providing such an exhilarating and thrilling match that was a good advert for local football.

This match had everything, a sending off, penalty save, red hot atmosphere and 22 players giving everything they had, such a shame due to the Covid restrictions that few people witnessed this match.

The match was decided by 3 goalkeepers, firstly Yeni Erenköy keeper Zeki Altınoğlu was red carded for giving away a penalty, his replacement Hüseyin Abuzet saved the resultant kick, while Yeni Erenköy second goal was gifted to them by a bad error from Karadeniz goalkeeper Ümit.

Match action with Karadeniz in blue and red

Karadeniz after winning 8 out of 8 of their Group 2 matches came up against Yeni Erenköy who finished runners up behind Ergazı in Group 1. Yeni Erenköy were the underdogs, but having never seen them before or even known a lot about their players I was very impressed with them. One off Play Off matches can be cruel, there has to be winner and a loser, even though Karadeniz won all of their matches, their season was over in just one play off match. Yeni Erenköy play Gazıveren on Wednesday, the winners of that match will be promoted to the BTM League 1.

Both teams had to provide a list of 20 of their supporters, committee members who were allowed into the Stadium because of Covid restrictions. It became evident that many more spectators than that were in the main stand. In fairness to the Police they ejected those fans without permission but fans being fans they dotted themselves outside round various parts of the Stadium which the Police could do little about.

Even though there were limited spectators you wouldn’t have thought so by the amount of noise created by them especially those from Yeni Erenköy.

Yeni Erenköy were certainly the sharpest of the two teams in the opening 15 minutes played in very warm but not so hot conditions of late.

Ersen Öztürk hit the top of the Karadeniz crossbar with an effort that was meant to be a cross in the 15th minute.

25 minutes and Karadeniz came close when Engin from a short corner surged into the box, his cross was deflected out to Mehmet Turgut whose fierce shot was parried by Yeni Erenköy keeper Zeki.

Mehmet Turgut then was put through by Murat Yigitkağan but goalkeeper Zeki reacted quickly rushing out to block the ball with his feet.

Karadeniz having dominated most of their group matches were struggling especially in midfield where Yeni Erenköy had the upper hand. Also Karadeniz defender Kolay Keleş, who normally has all the time in the world to clear the ball, was being harried and pressurised by Yeni Erenköy’s striker Ekrem Civisilli.

It was EKREM CİVİSİLLİ who gave Yeni Erenköy the lead in the 36th minute, a good through ball sent Barış Dağ on the right hand side, goalkeeper Ümit did well to block his effort but the ball rolled to Ekrem to shoot home. 0-1

40th minute Yeni Erenkiy keeper Zeki did brilliantly to push away a deflection off one of his own players following a corner to keep his team in the lead at the break. HALF TIME 0-1

The second half started in explosive fashion with a sending off and a penalty save in the opening minutes.

Left. Yeni Erenköy Goalkeeper Zeki is controversially sent off, and right his replacement Hüseyin Abuzet deflects Ogün penalty onto the crossbar.

A long clearance out of the Karadeniz defence by Koray saw it bounce into the Yeni Erenköy goal area where it was completely misjudged by goalkeeper Zeki who bundled over Mehmet Turgut in the process of trying to collect the ball. Referee Ferhat Tuna correctly gave a penalty but also red carded Zeki which I thought was very harsh. There were some minor scuffles amongst the spectators as Yeni Erenköy fans were dismayed by the referee decision but this was soon quelled by the Police.

On came replacement goalkeeper Hüseyin Abuzet who instantly became a hero, by deflecting Ogün’s penalty over the bar, luckily there was no VAR as he clearly moved before the kick was taken.

Amazingly in the 57th minute another goalkeeping error led to a second Yeni Erenköy goal MEHMET BİRİCİK tried a long shot that Goalkeeper Ümit looked to have it covered but he completely misjudged the bounce and could only palm the ball over the line before scrambling it away. 0-2

Yeni Erenköy were playing 5 at the back, leaving lone forward Ekrem upfront, but you would not had thought they were down to 10 men, as they chased, harried, blocked shots and showed great courage and spirit.

Time and time again they threw their bodies in the way of efforts with Bavver Dağ and Boran Arıf outstanding in defence.

Karadeniz did pull a goal back in the 62nd minute through their leading goalscorer MEHMET TURGUT finishing off a good run and cross from Ümit Genç. 1-2

Yeni Erenköy continued to look dangerous in breakaways with Malik shooting into the side netting.

Karadeniz were becoming increasingly frustrated as their final balls were blocked by a resolute and determined Yeni Erenköy defence.

In injury time a superb run by Yeni Erenköy outstanding midfield player Murat Abuzet ended with him striking the Karadeniz right hand post.

Contrasting emotions!

On the final whistle there were very jubilant scenes for Yeni Erenköy and despair and tears for Karadeniz as despite all their good work this season, reality will set in and that they will remain in the TRNC basement league for another year. FULL TİME SCORE – 1-2