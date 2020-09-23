Support to Erdogan’s call to EU from Prime Minister Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call to the EU for an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of all parties, including Turkish Cypriots, is extremely constructive and underlined that they are ready to participate.

Tatar pointed out in his statement: ‘In our opinion, if the facts are seen in such a meeting and the importance of the understanding of cooperation is seen and the issues are approached, it may be an historical turning point. Therefore, we are ready to participate. President Erdoğan’s call to start the exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey is a peaceful call and must be well considered’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office