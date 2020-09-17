8 out of 8, but job not finished yet for Karadeniz!

By Richard Beale…….

The last round of the Group matches saw Karadeniz win the last of all their 8 games and therefore qualify for the next stage of the “play off” matches.

Result: KARADENIZ 61 SB 5 ARDAHAN SD 1

Tuesday September 15: BTM League 2, Group 2: Tatlisu Rauf Raif Denktas Stadium

Such is the depth of Group Champions Karadeniz that they could afford to make 10 changes from their last match against Ötüken and still run out convincing winners against bottom placed Ardahan.

They certainly look like strong favourites to win their two play off matches and then promotion to the BTM League 1. I have been very impressed with them all season, they have made some strong signings in the transfer market but also it seems to have a thriving youth academy and has some outstanding young talent coming through. From top to bottom the Club seemed to be very well run and organised and they certainly look like a Club who want to play higher League football. Saying that they have 2 rounds of “play off” matches to overcome, and we all know what can happen in “one off” matches.

KARADENİZ v ARDAHAN (orange shirts)

The BTM League 2 is divided into 7 regional groups, the 7 Champions, and the 5 best runners up will compete in the first round of the Play Offs on Sunday. After that the 6 winners of those matches will play on the following Wednesday, to decide which 3 teams will be promoted next season to the BTM League 1. In these COVID Pandemic times it’s a shame that these matches will be played behind closed doors denying supporters the opportunity of glory.

Tuesday’s match was played in front of around 30-40 committee, backroom staff, and squad members, the maximum permitted to watch a match, though there was the odd car dotted around the stadium with people watching.

The first half was reasonably competitive with Ardahan playing their part, after the break Karadeniz took full control and in the end the visitors were a deflated team.

After some early wasteful finishing Karadeniz took the lead in the 22nd minute when after being put through ÜMİT GENÇ was felled in the area by Talha. The Karadeniz player picked himself up and put away the resultant penalty. 1-0.

A second Karadeniz goal followed in the 33rd minute when DURSUN ALİ KARAKAŞ was in the right place at the right time to slot home a low cross from Ümit Genç, who had done well on the right to set up the goal scoring opportunity. 2-0

Karadeniz didn’t have it all their own way as Ardahan should have reduced the arrears in the 40th minute when Rıdvan Altı was put through with only the goalkeeper to beat. The promising Ardahan youngster finished poorly with goalkeeper Yasın blocking his first effort and just as he was going to “pull the trigger” with the rebound he was denied by a great saving tackle by Uğur.

Ardahan did score right at the break when their best player of the first half “hairy biker lookalike” Mustafa Aktaş was brought down in full flight by Uğur in the area. HALIL BEKCAN put away the penalty to give the visitors some hope. HALF TIME SCORE : 2-1

Unfortunately for Ardahan Mustafa Aktaş was injured when he was fouled and could not take his place at the start of the second half.

Any hope of the visitors making a first of it was dashed in the 56th minute when following a great run on the left by Reşat Genç who went on into the box before setting up DURSUN ALİ KARAKAŞ for his second goal of the match. 3-1

Karadeniz brought on their leading goalscorer Mehmet Turgut in the 65th minute, with his first touch of the match he flicked the ball over the goalkeeper Özkan only to see his effort cleared off the line by Tugay.

He didn’t have to wait long to get on the scoresheet when in the 81st minute a long corner from the right went over the defenders and the goalkeeper straight to the unmarked MEHMET TURGUT to score a simple goal 4-1

Ardahan heads were now down as Karadeniz piled on the pressure, Anıl saw an effort cannon off the right hand post then Mehmet Turgut shot hit the crossbar.

In injury time MEHMET TURGUT again showed the value of a proven goal scorer running on into the box before shooting past the goalkeeper. FULL TIME SCORE : 5-1