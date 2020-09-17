St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, September 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their September 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

Sad news that due to to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the tightening up of TRNC Government regulations it has been decided to cancel church services in St Andrew’s for the foreseeable future.

Rev’d Michael Cochran writes about Thanksgiving and Hard Times.

AN UPDATE FOR MEMBERS OF ST ANDREW’S – The Wardens are continually being asked, What’s happening about the Hermitage, and a lengthy report is included.

Pat Etherington includes her customary letter and this month’s magazine is filled with many other fascinating articles covering a wide range of subjects that will keep you reading their latest magazine.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!