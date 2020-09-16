Tulips thank Vicki and Ozan (Black Olive) for Dusk to Dawn Walk

Readers Mail ….

from Sue Tilt (Tulips) ….

Vicki and Ozan Karaca (Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak) were presented with a plaque each from Raziye Kocaismail, the chairperson of Tulips, to express her gratitude for the amount of money raised on the Dusk Till Dawn walk on the 29th August 2020.

The mother and son duo were aiming to raise 20,000TL and whilst all the money has not yet been collected, the amount raised is staggering …. 13,635TL and £790 GBP!!

Tulips cannot thank Vicki and Ozan enough for what they have achieved and raised but also a huge thank you to everyone who supported them and help them beat their target.