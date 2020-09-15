The Abnormals, another success at 33:Tim’s Cafe/Bar for Tulips

Readers Mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Sunday 13th September at 33@Tims Cafe/Bar in Ozankoy, The Abnormals smashed it again!!

Doing their Brexit Vision 2020 raising an amazing 2,205TL for Tulips. Not for the faint hearted!!

This time around the Fat Birds Retrobutia and Sheneeka won the song contest competing from Ireland/Nigeria.

A big thank you to Sandra Brennan and her amazing team, great food and great service.

A big thank you to everybody who donated raffle prizes.

A big thank you to everyone for supporting The Abnormals supporting Tulips.

Well done everyone!!

Next show is Wednesday 16th September at Jessic Bar and Restaurant, Lapta, starting at 8pm.

The next Beatles Tribute with The Abnormals will be Sunday 27th September at 33@tims. See poster for details!

Susie xx

More photos below :