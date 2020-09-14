BRS Weekly Update 13th September 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news on 13th September 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE

13th SEPTEMBER 2020

‘MEET THE COMMITTEE’ COFFEE MORNINGS

Just a reminder regarding our ‘Meet the Committee’ coffee mornings which are being held on the following dates and venues.

1. Wednesday 23rd September between 11.30 am and 1.00pm at the Black Olive, Alsancak.

2. Friday 25th September between 11.00am and 1pm at Meryems Hotel, Catalkoy, and

3. Friday 2nd October between 11am and 1pm at Kiyi Restaurant, Bogaz (opposite Exotic Hotel)

All of these venues have been specifically chosen to be able to accommodate these events in line with COVID-19 regulations.You will need to register for the events by email to events.brstrnc@gmail.com to ensure numbers are within the current guidelines.

Members of the Committee will be available during this time to answer any queries that you may have.

As this is a member only event, you will need to show your current membership card to gain entry.

More information can be found in the ‘Flyers’ which were circulated last week.

More about :

COVID-19,

ENTRY CONDITIONS INTO THE TRNC FROM THE UK,

PCR TESTING – TRNC.

PCR TESTING – UK

This is a very large document so you can read this in the flipbook below or download a full copy.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here