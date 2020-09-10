Football banned in TRNC until 1st October

By Richard Beale ….

A statement issued yesterday, 7th September, through the North Cyprus Turkish Football Federation has suspended all football activities until Thursday 1st October.

The statement read “Competitive, friendly matches and training have today been postponed until Thursday 1st October according to a statement issued by the Upper Committee on infectious diseases.

In this context all football activities including the only League in North Cyprus currently active the BTM League 2 will be suspended until the relevant date”

The majority of football clubs returned to training on 24th August and this weekend many were preparing to play their first “friendly” matches. The 2020-21 season was due to start mid October but there is now serious doubt that this will happen.

As we go to the print the Football Federation have decided that the BTM League 2, who have two rounds of matches left, can play but WITH NO SPECTATORS! (Their statement.)