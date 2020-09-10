Bahçeli run riot with a great win!

By Richard Beale …..

No it wasn’t a fighting riot! that’s what happened the last time I saw Bahçeli play, this was a rout in the football sense as they completely dominated this match.

Result: BAHÇELİ SK 6 ALAKÖY SKKD 1

Sunday September 6, BTM League 2, Group 5 : Çatalköy Nihat Bağcier Stadium

The weather on this Sunday evening was warm, not so hot as it has been, a reasonable crowd, the majority from Bahçeli and Esentepe, were present for this bottom of the Group clash.

With Group leaders Haspolat virtually guaranteed to qualify for the “play offs”, all that the bottom 3 teams Ağırdağ Boğaz, Alaköy and Bahçeli have to play for is to see who will finish in last place. Bahçeli were the bottom club before this game but after this win they leapfrogged the two other teams with 2 matches left to play.

When Bahçeli minds are set on playing football they can match any team in their Group, such was the case today as they turned in their best performance of the season.

Alakoy in the end were poor, some of their players had thrown the towel in, come the finish they were in total disarray and just wanted to hear the final whistle. A couple of players didn’t and kept going playing for the shirt notably Osman and Hakan.

Bahçeli have a number of good players and when they click as they did in this game. they are a match for anyone.

Match Action with Alaköy in red

“Man of the Match “ UĞURCAN BAŞAYAK, scored 1 goal and assisted in 3 goals was outstanding playing right midfield. He has failed to agree terms with Esentepe and has now joined Super League giants Türk Ocak.

Another ex Esentepe player Hasan Sungur was very strong in central defence where he formed a good partnership with Abdullah Şengün. Left back Iskender Söyturk, who works at the Esentepe Post office, made a rare start and could have been Man of the Match if he had completed the whole game. He showed some great touches and had the crowd on their feet making forward runs that the old Brazilian full back Roberto Carlos would have been proud of!

With Durmuş and Enes Aygün taking control of the midfield. aided by Mahmut and Arif, it was no wonder that Alaköy took a battering.

GOALS : 9 Mins: Enes provided the through ball that gave the first Bahçeli goal to UĞURCAN who shot past the goalkeeper. 1-0

20 mins : An almost identical through ball this time by Uğurcan saw ex Esentepe striker EMRAH ALEVKAYLI put away a right footed shot. 2-0

23 mins: Alaköy pulled a goal back with a well taken goal scored by SONALP KANDE putting away a low cross from Tugay who outstripped Iskender on the right. 2-1

66 mins : The goal of the match a corner from the left was partially cleared to the edge of the box where it was met with a rocket of a shot from DURMUŞ DEMIR 3-1

72 mins : Uğurcan beat Akıf on the right powering on to the touchline before squaring a low cross that was swept home by ASİL ARİF ENGİN. 4-1

78 mins : An identical move again finished by ASİL ARİF ENGİN 5-1

83 mins: With the Alaköy defence all at sea and split wide open a through ball fell to EMRAH ALEVKAYLI to score his second goal of the match. FULL TIME SCORE : 6-1