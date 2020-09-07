Alcoholics Anonymous are opening their first meeting in Famagusta

For our local readers we are sharing the news of Alcoholics Anonymous which is opening its first meeting in Famagusta,

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in our country we have all been subjected to great pressures that have affected our peace of mind in many different ways and we have then tried to counter these and perhaps one way is through the increase in drinking alcohol

In writing this article we wish to share news that Alcoholics Anonymous will be holding their first meeting in Famagusta (Gazimagusa) on 25th September at 7.00pm at Magusa Gelisim Akademisi, Ismet Inonu Bulvari Basbug Sokak No 115, Gazimagusa, Telephone 0542 885 2121.