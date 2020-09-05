Promotional event of Halil Pasha’s book to be held in Girne

The promotional event of the book “We Believed in the Revolution, Looking at 78 from Today” written by Halil Pasha will take place on Tuesday, 8th September at 20:00 in the open area of the Leymosun Culture House, Girne.

Halil Pasha, who recently met with Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, presented his newly published book to Güngördü and discussed the event to be held at Leymosun Culture House on September 8th.

In addition to the book presentation, a talk entitled “Cypriots of Generation 78” will be held at the event. In addition to Halil Pasha, the author of the book, Assoc. Dr. İlksoy Aslım and Özkan Varoğlu will also give short speeches. At the event, the participants will be able to convey questions and comments to the speakers and will have the opportunity to have their books signed by Halil Pasha.

