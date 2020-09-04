North Cyprus Events Calendar from 4th September 2020

4th September – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak – Quiz Night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available. Raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

4th September – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Mental Soup from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

5th September – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

5th September – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

6th September – Sunday Double event in aid of Shelter and Street Dogs, starting at 5.30pm. Sunny’s Bar, Lapta and Karma Cafe, Catalkoy. Live music, raffle, tombola and bingo.

6th September – Sunday Red Lion, Alsancak will be hosting Freedom Sanctuary Fundraising Concert. Gasoline Blues and special guest singer.

8th September – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

8th September – Tuesday RBL Kyrenia Branch – Calling all Ladies. Enjoy a day at Kaya Palazzo Hotel starting at 10am. Cabanas for 6 people 750TL per Cabana (125TL per person). To book or for information call Jill 0548 827 3910.

9th September – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Afternoon Tea and Talk starting at 3pm.

9th September – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Lady M Jazz Quartet from 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 0548 839 8994.

10th September – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

11th September – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Mamma Mia. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

11th September – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak – Quiz Night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available. Raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

11th September – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting The Great Flood from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. 10am to 12pm. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

12th September – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

12th September – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

13th September – Sunday The Abnormals will be presenting Brexit-Vision 2020 at 33@Tim’s Cafe/Bar, Ozankoy from 7.30pm. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 844 9256.

13th September – Sunday Dogmental will be at Club Tropicana, Ozankoy, giving a talk with questions and answers session, starting at 7.15pm. 60TL includes food and a donation to KAR.

15th September – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

16th September – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the NCCCT Bingo at 12.30pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

16th September – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Lo-Fi Hop Jazz from 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 0548 839 8994.

17th September – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

18th September – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak – Quiz Night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available. Raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

18th September – Friday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC. 60TL includes supper and a 15TL donation to the charity. To book call Vicki 0533 835 5133

18th September – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Rock Balance from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

19th September – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

19th September – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

19th September – Saturday POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

21st September – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Booking essential 0548 847 1221.

22nd September – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

23rd September – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Lady M Jazz Quartet from 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 0548 839 8994.

24th September – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

25th September – Friday The Abnormals will be presenting a Beatles Tribute at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe in aid of Tulips. Show starts at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 6290.

25th September – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak – Quiz Night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available. Raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

25th September – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Serdar Tuksal Band from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994.

2 5th to 27th September Cancelled until 2021 The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival.

26th September – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be presenting Glastonvicki Mini. Limited numbers. A day of Peace, Music and Love. To book call 0533 835 5133.

26th September – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

26th September – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends from 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 0548 839 8994. This event will be in aid of Tulips.

27th September – Sunday The Abnormals will be presenting a Beatles Tribute at Tim’s Cafe/Bar, Ozankoy starting at 7.30pm. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 844 9256.

28th September – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz Night starting at 7.30pm.

29th September – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

29th September – Tuesday KADS will be holding an evening of play reading at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak at 7pm. 85TL with buffet meal. To book call 0533 848 5313. Tickets also available from Black Olive, Alsancak : Lambousa Market, Lapta : TFR Friday meetings.

30th September – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Kadir Evre Project from 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 0548 839 8994.

7th October – Wednesday Event at Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak in aid of Green Hill Cemetery. More information to follow.

9th October – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be The Sound of Music. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

9th October – Friday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having A Night with BRT in aid of Tulips during Pink October. Please wear pink! More information to follow.

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

29th October – Thursday Susie’s Halloween Quiz Night at The Balti House, Esentepe, starting at 8pm. Fancy dress with prize for best. To book call 0548 847 1221.

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.