BRS Latest Quarantine, Residency News Update September 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of Quarantine Restrictions for September 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Quarantine and Residency Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

September 2020

CHAIRMAN’S NOTES

RESIDENCY

Please check out the NEW information in the Government Liaison section, which deals with Passport validity when applying for Residency.

Also find about how ‘Residency Renewals’ will be dealt with online.

There is also information regarding an anomaly when dealing with High Earners applications.

You will also find the latest versions of the following documents on the Website Members Area under the Residency tab.

COVID-19

We have all seen the increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 here in the TRNC and suspected that tighter controls needed to be applied to the validity of ‘negative’ PCR tests for persons arriving in the TRNC from the Mainland.

These have now been introduced with anyone beginning their journey to the TRNC from Turkey being required to have a QR code being included on their ‘negative’ PCR tests. Also, we have seen a reduction in the number of flights and ferries arriving which underlines the desire to control the virus.

We appreciate that the economy of the TRNC is fragile so please do not expect to see a total closure of the air and sea borders or another lockdown. For however long the virus is with us we need to cope. If you take the appropriate precautions this will reduce your risk.

This quote recently caught my eye – ‘People are so worried about dying from Covid-19 that they have stopped living!’

Please abide by the rules and your risk will be greatly reduced.

GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

Now only TC citizens and other authorised persons can travel to and from the Republic of Cyprus. Any foreign residents arriving in the TRNC from the Republic of Cyprus WILL NOT BE RE-ADMITTED. If this changes you will be notified.

Our advice is that until further notice if you are booked onto a return flight to the UK from either Larnaca or Paphos OR planning to fly to either airport with the intention of travelling onward to the TRNC speak to your airline and explain you are being refused access to your destination. Hopefully, you will be able to reschedule the flights or obtain an ‘open ticket’ or refund, as for the time being your ONLY route to the TRNC is via Ercan.

When this changes we will inform you.

This is a very large document so you can read this in the flipbook below or download a full copy.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here