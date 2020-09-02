Decision of US is incompatible with the spirit of alliance

The Turkish Foreign Ministry made an evaluation regarding the US decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot side stating that “This decision of the US, which poisons the peace environment is incompatible with the spirit of alliance.”

The Ministry stated that if the US does not review its decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriots, corresponding steps will be taken.

The statement is as follows:

The US decision announced on 1st September to lift the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot Administration ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the Island.

It is certain that this decision will also have negative effects on the efforts to reach a settlement to the Cyprus issue.

In a time where efforts are spent to reduce the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, the US approval of such a decision, which poisons the peace and stability environment in the region, does not comply with the spirit of alliance,”

We expect the US to review this decision and support existing efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. Otherwise, Turkey, as a guarantor country, will take the necessary decisive counter steps to guarantee the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, in line with its legal and historical responsibilities.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office