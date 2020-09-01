EMAA visited Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi at ARUCAD

Mediterranean European Art Association (EMAA) officials, visited Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) to meet Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi.

EMAA Project Coordinator Didem Eroğlu, Assistant Coordinator Osman Enver, Art Consultant Esra Plümer and Communication Expert Ömer Yetkinel attended the visit. ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, Dean of the Faculty of Art of the University Prof. Dr. Nur Onat and Plastic Arts Department Head Assist. Associate Professor. Eser Keçeci were in attendance during the visit. At the meeting, possible cooperation between ARUCAD and EMAA in the field of arts and culture was discussed.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “EMAA has been one of the contemporary art associations that have contributed significantly to the Turkish Cypriot community with the projects it has implemented. We talked about the projects that ARUCAD, a University focused on art, design and communication, can realise on a common ground with EMAA. Underlining that the most important mission of ARUCAD is to produce projects that will create a change in the culture and art life of the island and the region, Vehbi said, “Collective works with art institutions and non-governmental organisations for common purposes is very important for our university ”.

Vehbi thanked the EMAA association officials for their meaningful visit.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)