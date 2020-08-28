Girne Municipality held a Blood Donation campaign

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality and the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus, a blood donation campaign was organised in Ramadan Cemil Square today 28th August 2020 between 9.00-16.00pm.

Girne Municipality staff also supported the blood donation campaign, which was organised in order to reduce blood donation shortages which have been significant during the COVID-19 period and to meet the current and future need for blood.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that during the COVID-19 epidemic period, people’s sensitivities appeared more, and that blood is always needed, considering that there are thalassemia patients in our country. Stating that there is also a great need for blood for emergency cases, Güngördü said that with the blood donation campaign they organised together with the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus, people were encouraged to donate blood and the Blood Bank was supported for blood collection.

Güngördü expressed his gratitude to the citizens who donated blood, the officials of the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus, the personnel of the Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent, and the staff of the Girne Municipality.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality