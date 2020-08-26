Bellapais Monastery land cleaned by Girne Municipality

Girne Municipality Cleaning Branch Teams carried out cleaning and landscaping work in Bellapais Monastery, square, and parking area.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, it was stated that cleaning and landscaping work was carried out around Bellapais Monastery by the cleaning teams, the fences on the east side of the monastery were cleaned, the benches were painted, the pots were renewed and flowers were planted.

In his statement, Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that Bellapais Monastery is one of the most important places in terms of the country’s tourism and that Girne Municipality has carried out cleaning work in this area within a specified program. Güngördü said, “I wish the troubles experienced this year in the country’s tourism, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, to end as soon as possible. It is our duty to protect our historical and cultural heritage. Our expectation from the citizens regarding the environment is that they keep it clean and do not pollute it.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality