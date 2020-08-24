Prime Minister Tatar evaluated the reopening of Maraş

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersin Tatar attended the live TV program jointly broadcasted by TRT and BRT and said ‘The inventory and infrastructure work is almost complete, we are in the opening phase’.

Underlining that the reopening of Maraş is necessary in terms of both human rights and the economy, Prime Minister Tatar said ‘Maraş lies within the TRNC territory and it is definitely going to be opened, the tide has shifted, a new page has been turned.’

Prime Minister Tatar pointed out that there are almost 300 applications to the Immovable Property Commission and they will be evaluated. Tatar also stated that there is no negotiation process with the Greek Cypriot side on the agenda, however, they are ready for an agreement securing the vital interests of the Turkish Cypriots.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office