Interview Day for 100% Scholarship at ARUCAD on 27th August

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is holding interviews on Thursday, 27th August for candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100%. This year, ARUCAD provides 75% scholarship without an examination to all students who will enroll at the University due to the pandemic, and offers a job placement guarantee to the top ranking students.

ARUCAD, the only Foundation University in Cyprus and the region focused on art-design-communication, will place TRNC citizens and / or Turkish nationals who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 years without an examination, with 75% scholarship. An interview will take place at the University’s campus in Girne on Thursday, 27th August, for candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100%.

Participation Guarantee

Graduates from the departments of ARUCAD approved by YÖK have job placement guarantee. The university provides job placement guarantee to the top graduates of the department, and offers students the opportunity to start one step ahead in their career.

Double Degree Advantage with Manchester School of Art

ARUCAD Department of Plastic Arts offers its students a double degree opportunity through a student exchange program based on the cooperation agreement with Manchester Metropolitan University’s Manchester School of Art (MSoA). Manchester School of Art is the UK’s second oldest art and design school, ranked in the top 10 of British universities according to the UK University Guide 2020.

Candidates will be able to access up to 100% scholarship opportunities offered by ARUCAD. Detailed information about interview and registration requirements can be found on the website kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr and on the WhatsApp line numbers 0533 87385 85 / 0533 850 96 56.

All departments of ARUCAD, which has 9 departments including Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, are approved by YÖK.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)