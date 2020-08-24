“Hidden Treasures in Cyprus” Exhibition opened

An exhibition of Masters of Modern Western Art Opened

ARUCAD Art Space, in collaboration with Rüstem Bookstore, organised The “Hidden Treasures in Cyprus” Exhibition, which opened at Rüstem Bookstore Gallery, Lefkosa on Friday, 21st August.

This special collection, which brings together the Masters of Modern Western Art, can be visited at Rüstem Bookstore Gallery until 28th August.

The exhibition coordinated by Oya Silbery and Halil Duranay consists of paintings, sketches, signed prints, artwork, exhibition posters and catalogues of important names of modern western art such as Chagall, Giacometti, Dali, Cousteau, Abidin Dino, Metzinger and Rodin.

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD),