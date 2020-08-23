Mehmet Güneş presented his book “ÜNER BERKALP” to Nidai Güngördü

Author Mehmet Güneş visited the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, and presented his book about the life of Üner Berkalp entitled “ÜNER BERKALP with Golden Letters”.

Giving brief information about the book, Güneş said ; “There are people who leave a mark in life and whose lives should be passed on to future generations. Our teacher Üner Berkalp is one of those people with his exemplary personality in the services he has given in the field of sports and education in our country. Although it is not easy to fit a life lived to the full in a book, I did this work in order to keep our teacher Üner Berkalp alive and pass it on to future generations.”

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his gratitude to the author Mehmet Güneş, and stated that it is very important to put the life of Turkish Cypriot football veteran, teacher, coach, Üner Berkalp, into a book and pass it on to future generations.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality