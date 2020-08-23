 Girne Children’s Assembly visited historical places in Girne

Girne Municipality Children’s Council visited Bellapais Monastery, Girne Castle, Girne Municipality Art Gallery and the Girne Museum, where restoration work is in progress, within the framework of the cultural tours.

The Children’s Assembly will also visit other historical and cultural sites in Mağusa and Lefkoşa in the coming days.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü addressed the children before the trip and said, “With this trip, you will have seen and learned about the historical places of our country and you will have the opportunity to get to know our country more closely. I wish you all a pleasant trip. Do not take off your masks and obey the necessary rules.” On the trips organised with the participation of limited numbers, the children had the opportunity to visit historical places and spend pleasant hours by following the social distance and mask rules.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu pointed out that children’s workshops and children’s council meetings were postponed this summer due to the epidemic danger, and said that they organised cultural tours within the framework of the participation of a limited number of children and the measures taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reminding that the children, who have stayed in their homes for a long period of time, and have been unable to continue their social life and cultural activities, Kadıoğlu pointed out that these carefully organised trips are important for children to get to know Girne, our country and the history, and to make good use of their time.

Zehra Bilge Bayram, the President of the Children’s Council of Girne Municipality, said that the cultural trips were organised within the framework of the decision taken by the Children’s Assembly in the meetings they held in January and February and that they wanted to hold them before the schools are re-opened. Bayram said that they were happy to participate in these trips.

In the information given by Girne Municipality, it was stated that other trips organised by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch were planned to be held on Monday, 24th August 2020 to Mağusa and on Thursday, 27th August 2020 to Lefkoşa.

