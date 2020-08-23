Introduction By Chris Elliott….

The announcement from Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast is going to be a game changing win in the world of Eastern Mediterranean politics and Turkey and Northern Cyprus have a decided advantage going forward in the future that no one can deny and we received the following view from Prof Dr. Ata Atun from the Cyprus Science University Engineering Department.

ATUN: “NATURAL GAS WILL CHANGE THE FATE OF TURKEY AND TRNC”

Cyprus Science University (KIU) Engineering Department Dean Prof. Dr. Ata Atun, said that the discovery of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea by the Fatih drilling vessel will change the fate of Turkey and TRNC. Turkey’s new economic and diplomatic power will open the doors to a settlement in the Cyprus issue, where the rights for the Turkish Cypriots will be based on equality and equal rights on the governance and sovereignty of Cyprus.

The statement of President Erdogan of Turkey, giving the good news of the discovery of natural gas in Tuna 1 (Danube 1) well at the Sakarya parcel, caused great joy in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, (TRNC).

Cyprus Science University Engineering Department Dean, Prof. Dr. Ata Atun said Turkey is rapidly becoming the leader in the region. Atun said that the Turkish drilling ship Fatih conducted a drilling activity in the exploration area known as “Danube-1” in the Sakarya Parcel, approximately 100 nautical miles north of the Western Black Sea coast, and that good news came as a result of these activities.

“The natural gas reserve detected in the Sakarya parcel is around 800 billion cubic meters. The discovery of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Tuna 1 (Danube 1) well, will form the first step in the change of the fate of Turkey in the 21st Century.

The second drilling vessel “Kanuni” now is also preparing to move to the region. Further good news is expected from the Kanuni drilling vessel as well.

With this discovery, Turkey will get rid of the foreign economic and diplomatic exertions and sanctions. With its large population, defense industry, digital-electronics technology, and armed forces, Turkey will be the governing and arbiter country in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East’s regional diplomacy. He stated, accordingly the fate of the Turkish Cypriots will also change in Cyprus and the Cyprus issue as well.

Emphasizing that energy is of great importance in the establishment of national independence as well as being the basic element of development, Prof. Dr. Ata Atun concluded, stating: “Turkey will open the door to a solution that would give the Turkish Cypriots’ rights and equality in the governance and sovereignty of Cyprus and/or internationally recognized independent state.

Prof. Dr. Atun stated, “I believe that the fate of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will change dramatically and I am proud of being a Turk and that Turkey is my homeland”.