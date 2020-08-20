BRS Latest Quarantine News Update 15th August 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of Quarantine Restrictions on 15th August 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Quarantine Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Update – 15th AUGUST 2020

UK QUARANTINE SITUATION

As we continue to receive queries surrounding this ever-changing situation, I felt it best to repeat the information and include information regarding Clinics providing the correctly documented PCR tests.

News Regarding Change in Entry Regulations anyone travelling to the TRNC from the UK as of 13th August 2020

We are aware of other Groups being critical especially with regards to the latest change of status for anyone travelling from the UK.

We have provided the official stance from the Government below, and whilst we may query their meanings, it would be wrong of the BRS if we gave advice which effectively disobeyed these rules.

For that reason, we have provided you with the actual information and not tried to put our own interpretation on them.

If, as a responsible Society we provided contrary information and it resulted in someone being moved into Government quarantine or being prosecuted for non-compliance, we would rightly be criticised for providing misinformation.

We are all aware that these rules may be modified in the future, but until they are, we will only provide information and advice based on them.

Should you wish to ignore this advice then that is your prerogative.

AN UPDATE REGARDING ENTRY CONDITIONS

Now that the TRNC Government Official Gazette has been published, incorporating the latest changes for entry into the TRNC into law, if coming directly from the United Kingdom, it is necessary to clarify the situation of entry conditions further. Unfortunately, in some cases, it creates yet more questions than answers.

The conditions are published under the reference of,

The Upper Committee on Diseases, N0.5, under statute 45/2018 of Infectious Diseases Act.

If any foreign national or a TRNC citizen arrives in the TRNC from a journey that started in the UK, then provided that they have an acceptable PCR test certificate, clearly showing the date and time that the test sample was taken, and within the deadlines specified, which will be referred to further below, then they will be allowed to enter the TRNC, provided that they agree to a second PCR test upon arrival.

This is a very large document so you can read this in the flipbook below or download a full copy.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here