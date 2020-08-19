Girne Municipality and District Governorship COVID-19 inspections

COVID 19 Inspections of Markets and Cafes were made by Girne Municipality Police Teams and Girne District Governorship.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and said : “We continue our work with responsibility and sensitivity about all the precautions to be taken for the health of our people. Together with authorised friends from the Girne District Governorship, we conducted audits on some food sales and similar places (markets-cafes). During the inspections, market and cafe officials and our friends in charge discussed what kind of difficulties were being experienced during this process, whether they took the necessary precautions regarding hygiene and whether there were problems with customers”.

Güngördü noted that our people should take all warnings made as a precaution and read the informative articles on what should be done to ensure everyone is protected.

Güngördü also said; “As a municipality, we carried out intensive studies to protect the health of our people with the many practices we have implemented. I would like to invite all of our tradesmen to cooperate in order to take the necessary precautions, especially to comply with the rules regarding masks and hygiene due to the pandemic, and wish healthy days to all our people”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality