Turkish F.M. ‘Deploying military aircraft is unacceptable’

Turkish Foreign Ministry: ‘Deploying military aircraft is in violation of the 1960 Treaties and it is unacceptable’

Spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, made a statement regarding the announcement that the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between the Greek Cypriot Administration and France on 4 April 2017, came into force on 1 August 2020.

Aksoy said “It was announced on 15 August that the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between Greek Cypriot Administration and France on 4 April 2017, came into force on 1 August 2020.

As we have stated in our previous statements, the Greek Cypriot Administration, which does not represent the Turkish Cypriots and the Island as a whole, is neither entitled nor authorised to sign such an agreement.

The said Agreement is against the 1960 Treaties on Cyprus and the balance established by these Treaties. It also poses a risk of disturbing the efforts towards ensuring stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish side made constructive and positive proposals with a view to turning the region into a zone of prosperity and stability in the past. However, these proposals were rejected by the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo.

It is unacceptable that, in this period, France takes steps to further escalate the tension in the current situation and in this respect, by conducting joint military exercises with the Greek Cypriot Administration, deploying military aircraft there, albeit temporarily, in violation of the 1960 Treaties.

We support the statements and reaction of the authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on this issue.

We call on France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to act more responsibly, regarding issues related to Cyprus, which is on the agenda of the UN”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office