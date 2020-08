Turkish Cypriot people who were massacred by the Greek Cypriots on 15th August 1974 were commemorated in Taşkent Village.

In addition, Turkish Cypriot people who were massacred by Greek Cypriots in Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar on 14th August 1974 were commemorated on the 46th Anniversary of the massacre.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office