Taçoy: “The step by France is a threat to peace and tranquillity”

Economy and Energy Minister Hasan Taçoy criticised the arrival of two French warplanes and C-130 transport aircraft to the Andreas Papandreou Air Base on the Greek Cypriot side.

Stating that “this is an unacceptable situation”, Taçoy said that this step by France is a threat to peace and tranquillity on the island.

Taçoy also added that the Greek Cypriot administration should act wisely and avoid steps that would disturb peace and tranquillity on the island.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office