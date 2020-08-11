TRNC honours for Season 2019 -20, Football Winners and Losers

By Richard Beale….

It’s been a difficult year for Northern Cyprus footballers and their teams but, finally, we are seeing the end of the season and this is the result of all that hard work and effort.

KIBRIS CUP: Winners – YENİCAMİ AK

Runners up – Mağusa Türk Güçü

K-PET SUPER LEAGUE : Champions – MAĞUSA TÜRK GÜÇÜ

Runners up:- Merit Alsancak Yeşilova

Relegated to K-Pet League 1: Düzkaya KOSK, Çetinkaya TSK, Gençlik Güçü TSK

K-PET LEAGUE 1 : Champions – MESARYA SK

Runners up, also promoted – Yonpaş Dumlupınar, Girne Halk Evi.

Relegated to BTM League 1: Lapta TBSK, Ozanköy SK, Doğancı SK

BTM LEAGUE 1 Champions Red Group – YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK

Champions White Group: – DEĞİRMENLİK SK

Runners up, also promoted to K-Pet League 1 – Incirli SK

Relegated to BTM League 2 – Yarköy PGSK, Zümrütköy SK, Dipkarpaz TSK

BTM LEAGUE 2 Still being played.