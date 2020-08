Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez stated that the MTA Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, which departed from Antalya for its new mission, has arrived in the Mediterranean where it will work.

In the statement from his Twitter account, Dönmez stated that the work in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean will continue uninterrupted for Turkey’s energy independence.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office