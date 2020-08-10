Yenicami spoil Mağusa’s party

By Richard Beale………..

Yenicami became “party poopers” by winning the Kıbrıs Cup and thus denying Mağusa Türk Güçü the opportunity of a “double”.TRNCSport

Result : MAĞUSA TÜRK GÜÇÜ 1 YENİCAMİ AK 3

Kıbrıs Cup Final : Friday August 7th : Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium.

At long last after a 3 month delay due to the Covid crisis the Kıbrıs Cup Final was finally played and thus season 2019-20 has finally been put to bed.

This was a repeat of the 2019 Cup Final but this time it was Yenicami who got their hands on the Cup to salvage some pride in which has been a very disappointing season for them. This is the 8th time that Yenicami have been Cup Winners.

MTG had already been crowned Super League Champions and were favourites to complete the “double” but Yenicami who finished in 5th place in the League had other ideas.

It’s a shame that as well as the trade embargoes imposed on the TRNC there is also sporting embargoes. What a tonic for the country it would be to see MTG competing in the Champions League and Yenicami in the Europa League.

SCORERS : MAGUSA TURK GUCU : UNAL KAYA (30)

YENICAMI : JOHN EBUKA (13), SERGE ABAKA (42), MEHMET ALTIN (90)

Photos —HALKAN SESİ GA