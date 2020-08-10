BRS News of Health, Travel and Residency at 9th August 2020

The British Residents’ Society published their August newsletter on 9th August 2020 and we are sharing an extract with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus and Travel and Residency Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Update – 9th AUGUST 2020

UK QUARANTINE SITUATION

We are sure you will be aware by now that there has been a flurry of activity on several other social media groups and forums discussing that quarantine, for travellers arriving from the UK will end on the 15th August.

This was sparked by an announcement made by the TRNC Health Ministry yesterday, that originally said “ It is foreseen that it may be possible” which was subsequently changed to read “ It is foreseen that it will be possible” The paragraph in question, within the announcement states: Travellers arriving from the UK ( (England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland) have been staying in quarantine for 7 days since the 16th of July 2020; as a result of positive progress observed in terms of case numbers and death rates this implementation will be maintained. It is foreseen that it will be possible to include the UK in Category B, after the 15th of August 2020.

We felt that it is important not to stay specifically focused on the 15th August itself, or go ahead and arrange flights based upon date alone, that for several reasons,

The statement says “that it will be possible” this is not the same as a definite decision being announced, when in fact the decision has yet to be taken.

We hope we are wrong, but from previous experience, we believe that the significance of the 15 th August, will relate more to an announcement being made of a further later confirmed date, that the change of no quarantine will be applicable from. Possibly one further week later, or even the 1 st September, as being the actual applicable date for arrivals without quarantine.

We can see nothing within the above, that clarifies what the exact entry regulations will be, upon the removal of quarantine. We suggest that for the time being that you should assume that PCR tests are still required between 72 and 120 hours prior to arrival in the TRNC.

We can see nothing that clarifies that NHS tests will now be acceptable, so we suggest that for time being that you should assume that printed test certificates showing the full details of the test taken, inclusive of the date and time that the test was taken, is essential.

There is nothing that indicates that the current restriction on the number of daily flights between the UK and the TRNC is going to be increased, to accommodate a higher number of passengers looking to travel.

Nevertheless, we hope to see many more of our members back in the TRNC at the earliest possible opportunity, however please take decisions to travel, based upon all of the necessary information being available to you, to avoid any difficulties arising.

FLIGHTS INTO TRNC

This is still relevant and in force.

A SHORT CONCISE SUMMARY EXPLANATION IF COMING FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM AFTER 16th JULY.

Due to the reduction in the number of cases in the UK, flights from this country to the island are expected to begin on 16 July 2020.

From 16 July, people coming to the island from the UK will be able to take a PCR test no less than three days and no more than five days with a negative result before leaving the country.

A second PCR test will be taken upon entry to the TRNC . Passengers will then be quarantined for 7 days, at a TRNC designated quarantine facility, at the passenger’s own expense.

At the end of the quarantine period, the passenger will take a third PCR test and if negative will be allowed to leave the facility.

