 Erenköy Resistance and Erenköy Martyrs were commemorated

The Erenköy Resistance on 8 August 1964, which is one of the turning points in the history of the Turkish Cypriot struggle, and those who were martyred during this resistance was commemorated.

The ceremony started with the presentation of wreaths at the monument according to the protocol order, a moment of silence and raising the flags accompanied by the Turkish National Anthem.

The ceremony continued with the speeches of Erenköy Turkish Cypriot Soldiers Association President Mustafa Arıkan, Yenierenköy Mayor Emrah Yeşilırmak and President Mustafa Akıncı.

Poems were read, the Security Forces Band gave a concert and a photo exhibition was visited during the ceremony.

The struggle of a limited number of Turkish Cypriot soldiers with limited opportunities in Erenköy where the first Abundance Tent was established, has an important place in the history of the Turkish Cypriot struggle.

Approximately 500 Turkish Cypriot university students who were studying in Turkey and the UK came to Erenköy by boats and supported the people of Erenköy in the resistance against Greek Cypriot attacks in 1964.

A total of 21 people were martyred in Erenköy, 18 in 1964 and 3 in 1974.